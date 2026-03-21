Wildlife smuggling bid foiled in Raiganj, 69 snakes rescued

Raiganj: In a major wildlife rescue operation, officials of the Raiganj Social Forestry Division recovered 69 rare species of snakes from three abandoned wooden boxes near Bhatol market in Raiganj, North Dinajpur district, on Thursday afternoon. The incident triggered tension and curiosity among local residents. The incident highlights the continuing threat of wildlife trafficking in the region and the need for strict vigilance. Forest officials have assured that surveillance will be intensified to prevent such activities in the future.



According to sources, the boxes were first spotted lying unattended by the roadside. Police, suspecting foul play, informed forest officials, who promptly reached the spot and rescued the reptiles. Officials believe the snakes were being smuggled to an unknown destination. After the rescue, the snakes were safely released into the nearby Raiganj Wildlife Sanctuary, a protected habitat known for its rich biodiversity and wildlife conservation efforts.

Bhupen Biswakarma, the Divisional Forest Officer of Raiganj Social Forestry Division, said: “On being informed, 69 rare species of snakes were rescued from the spot. An investigation has been initiated to identify those involved in the illegal wildlife trade. However, no arrests have been made so far.”