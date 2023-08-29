Wildlife conservation initiatives thrive in Neora Valley, Gorumara & Chapramari

Jalpaiguri: Under the Review Management Plan, the Forest department is undertaking several work initiatives in Neora Valley National Park, Gorumara National Park, and Chapramari Sanctuary.



For instance, in certain parts of the Neora Valley Forest, Maling bamboo will be cleared and grass will be planted to establish grazing land for wild animals. On the other hand, numerous initiatives are being implemented, including the enhancement of swampy areas through the construction of check dams on streams that flow through the Gorumara and Chapramari forests.

According to information provided by the Jalpaiguri Wildlife Division, this work is planned for a span of 10 years. PCCF Wildlife, Deval Roy, has already conducted visits to Neora Valley, Chapramari, and Gorumara to address the entire issue.

As per the Jalpaiguri Wildlife Division, Neora Valley National Park covers a total area of 16 thousand hectares. Due to its location on a hill, the National Park is susceptible to landslides. Hence, a survey of 160 hectares of non-slide-prone land has been carried out over the last 4 to 5 years. In these areas, Maling bamboo will be removed, and grass will be planted as part of the 10-year plan. Additionally, watchtowers will be erected at three locations at Gorumara National Park. Alongside scientific forest tree operations, 120 hectares of land will be sown with grass annually. In the North range of this national park, including Kali Jhora, Lal Jhora,

and Maina Jhora, and in the South range, encompassing Chukchuki, Gorati, and Engdong, the review management plan aims to select certain streams and construct check dams to foster swampy

ecosystems. A similar approach to Gorumara has also been adopted for Chapramari Sanctuary.

Dwijaa Pratim Sen, the Divisional Forest Officer of Jalpaiguri Wildlife Division, stated: “There is a proposal to build a dam on the Murti

River within the Chapramari Forest. The management

plan is adaptable based on the forest conditions, which is reflected in the review management plan. Detailed plans

will be formulated and forwarded to the designated authorities.”