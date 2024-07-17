Wildlife camps cut off by rising river; elephants aid supplies

Jalpaiguri: The protection camp of the Gorumara Wildlife Division is isolated due to incessant rain in the Bhutanese mountains. The Jalpaiguri Gorumara Wildlife Division has initiated logistics delivery using Kumki elephants to support forest workers stationed at these camps. Five to eight patrolling elephants from the department are deployed twice a week to transport food items across the river. However, recent heavy rainfall has caused the river water levels to rise, making it difficult for the elephants to traverse, according to the Gorumara Wildlife Division.

The Gorumara Wildlife Division of the district Forest department has established multiple protection camps within the Gorumara National Park to safeguard wildlife. Continuous rains in the Bhutan hills over the past few weeks have caused the Murti and Jaldhaka rivers, flowing through the national park, to swell.

Dwijaa Pratim Sen, Divisional Forest Officer of the Gorumara Wildlife Division, explained: “The area between the two rivers spans more than 25 to 30 square kilometers of forest cover. Approximately 80 forest workers are stationed at 6 to 7 protection camps in this region. Due to the rising river water, these camps have been completely cut off, and communication is now limited to radio transmitters. Transportation has been halted due to the flooded river and logistics, including food supplies, are being delivered to the forest workers with the help of Kumki elephants.”

The Forest department reported that in some areas, the water levels are so high that elephants risk drowning during crossings. Despite these challenges, mahouts are managing to transport supplies, including rice and other food items, to the camps. Thankfully, there have been no reports of damage to the camps themselves. Solar filtration systems have been installed at these locations to ensure a continuous supply of clean water.

Over the past 15 days, there have been no incidents at the camps, including the one along the Murti River. However, the forest workers remain stranded, posing a significant challenge for the department.