Wildlife articles seized, two arrested in Siliguri

Siliguri: The Rapid Response Force of Darjeeling Wild Life Division I has seized 350 ml Spectacle Cobra Oil, four pieces of spotted Deer Skin and three pieces of spotted Deer antlers in a raid at the



Tenzing Norgey Bus Terminus in Siliguri on Monday afternoon.

Two people were arrested with the articles. They are identified as Sikander Kumar (36 years) from Uttar Pradesh and Sanju Baidh (45 years) from Katihar in Bihar.

Range Officer of Rapid Response Force Deepak Rasaili said: “Illegal activities of the traffickers is increasing day by day in Siliguri. We are making all arrangements to stop them. Constant vigilance is

going on.”