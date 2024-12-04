Wild elephants destroy homes & school

Alipurduar: A group of wild elephants wreaked havoc in various areas of Kalchini block on Monday night, leaving a trail of destruction. Three houses, a grocery shop, and a Shishu Shiksha Kendra were damaged during the rampage, causing panic among residents.

The herd of five elephants, believed to have strayed from the Buxa Tiger Reserve, first entered the North Latabari area.

They completely destroyed the home of Durga Munda, reducing it to rubble and ruining all belongings.

At the time of the attack, Munda’s wife and young daughter were inside the house but managed to escape unhurt. The elephants then moved on to a Shishu

Shiksha Kendra in the vicinity, vandalising the structure.

Later, they entered the Rabindranagar area of Hamiltonganj, where they damaged a grocery store and two more houses. On receiving reports of the rampage, the elephant squad of the Buxa Tiger Reserve swiftly intervened and managed to drive the elephants back into the forest.