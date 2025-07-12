Wild elephant wreaks havoc at school in Dhupguri block

Jalpaiguri: A wild elephant stormed into the Khuttimari Forest Village Primary School late Thursday night, causing extensive damage to the premises in search of food. The incident has triggered panic among local residents.

According to sources, around 10 pm, the elephant emerged from the nearby Khuttimari forest and broke through a wall of the school building. It proceeded to devour rice and lentils stored for the students’ midday meals. After nearly an hour of rampage, the elephant reportedly retreated into the forest around 11 pm.

On Friday afternoon, Forest department officials visited the school to assess the damage.

Head teacher Jon Rava said: “The elephant was clearly looking for food. It broke through the wall around 10 pm and ate all the stored midday meal provisions. We have informed both the Forest department and education authorities. The school has 43 enrolled students. We are now using the office room as a makeshift classroom to ensure learning continues.” Authorities are yet to confirm how compensation will be provided for the damages.