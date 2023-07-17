Wild elephant creates havoc in Lataguri

Jalpaiguri: A wild elephant wreaked havoc in a private resort in Lataguri, Jalpaiguri, as it attacked a tourist vehicle and caused it to overturn. The entire incident was captured on the resort’s CCTV camera, spreading fear among the tourists.

The incident occurred early on Monday when an elephant from the Gorumara National Park forest ventured into the private resort.

There the elephant ate jackfruit from the tree inside the resort premises. Later, upon noticing a car parked in the resort, the wild tusker playfully overturned the car several times. Alarmed shouts from the staff prompted the elephant to retreat into the forest.

The incident caused panic, especially among the tourists. The car belonged to a visitor named Muimur Haque, a resident of Changrabandha, who was staying at the resort.

Upon receiving the news, the forest staff of Jalpaiguri’s Lataguri forest division promptly arrived at the scene. Lataguri Range Officer Shubhra Shankh Dutta stated: “The elephant was guided back to the forest after the incident. If anyone claims compensation for damages, appropriate arrangements will be made

for payment.”