Wild boar kills man in Cooch Behar after flash floods

Cooch Behar: In a tragic incident on Tuesday, Kashi Kant Barman, father of Trinamool Congress Panchayat member Swapan Barman, was killed in a wild boar attack in the Belkopa area of Ghoksadanga Gram Panchayat, Mathabhanga 2 block, Cooch Behar district.

According to local sources, Kashi Kant Barman had gone to retrieve a cow when he was attacked by the wild boar, sending shockwaves through the local community. Forest department teams have been deployed to the area since Tuesday to track the animal.

The incident follows Sunday’s flash floods, which swept several wild boars from nearby forests into the Panjawar River, forcing them into residential areas. The Forest department has issued warnings to residents to remain cautious.

Following the incident, both Trinamool Congress and BJP MLAs visited the bereaved family. An altercation reportedly occurred between BJP MLA Sushil Barman and Trinamool Congress district chairman Girindra Nath Barman, after which the BJP legislator left the scene.

Trinamool Congress District chairman Girindra Nath Barman said: “We went to pay respects to the family of our party’s Panchayat member. At the site, a BJP MLA arrived and questioned how assistance would be provided under his position. He left soon after.”

BJP MLA Sushil Barman responded: “This is a tragic incident. We came to offer our condolences, but the Trinamool Congress is politicising the matter. The claims against us are not true.”

Bijan Kumar Nath, ADFO of the Cooch Behar Forest Division, said: “We are actively working to capture the wild boar. The deceased’s family will receive compensation of Rs 5 lakh, as per government regulations. Employment support for a member of the family will also be considered.”

The death of Kashi Kant Barman has intensified fears in the region, especially following another fatal wild boar attack reported on Wednesday. Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and exercise extreme caution until the situation is fully under control.