Wild boar attacks in flood-hit Malda leave five villagers injured

MALDA: Already reeling under devastating floods, residents of Bhutni in Malda were struck by a fresh horror on Friday morning when wild boars attacked villagers, leaving five injured, including a woman. The incidents occurred at Bhanu Sarkar Tola and Chhabi Majhi Tola in South Chandipur.

Locals rushed to rescue the victims, who were found bleeding and unconscious. With roads submerged, the Disaster Management Force ferried them on speedboats to hospitals. Two of the injured, Joy Mondal and Maya Mondal, were shifted to Malda Medical College and Hospital in critical condition. Three others — Dhanpati Mondal, Jaydev Mondal and Sanjib Mondal — are being treated at Manikchak Rural Hospital.

“We are terrified. First, the flood washed away everything. Now, wild animals are entering our villages. It feels like there is no end to our suffering,” said villager Seema Mondal. Meanwhile, the flood situation in Bhutni has worsened with four more villages submerged.

The death toll has risen to five after a child drowned in North Nanditola, Hiranandapur. The 18-month-old child, who had been sleeping on a raised bamboo cot inside a waterlogged home, slipped into the floodwaters at night. Anger is mounting against the Irrigation department for the embankment collapse that allowed river water to gush in. At an emergency meeting, Manikchak’s elected representatives lodged several complaints before District Magistrate Nitin Singhania. Acting swiftly, the administration transferred three senior irrigation officials — executive engineer Shibnath Gangopadhyay, chief engineer Gorachand Dutta and superintendent engineer Pradip Bhattacharya.

The Calcutta High Court has also stepped in, asking the state government to file a report within two weeks on the causes of the breach, and its plans for compensation and rehabilitation. “Every year Bhutni floods, yet the administration takes no adequate steps. This negligence must stop,” observed HC.

With roads submerged and schools inaccessible, students in Hiranandapur were seen rowing boats to attend classes, even as fresh erosion in Malda swallowed farmland and homes. For the people of Bhutni, survival has become a daily struggle. “We are taking all the necessary steps,” stated Singhania.