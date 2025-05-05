Wild bison sparks panic in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: Panic gripped residents of Bisarjan Ghat and the Balrampur Cheka Dora area in the Tufanganj subdivision of Cooch Behar district after a wild bison was spotted near the Torsha River on Sunday evening. The sighting triggered fear among locals, prompting the Forest department to issue public warnings across Cooch Behar and nearby areas that night.

On Monday morning, fresh reports emerged of the bison being seen again in the Balrampur Cheka Dora area. In response, a team from the Cooch Behar Forest department, led by Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Asitabh Chattopadhyay, rushed to the scene.

After hours of effort, the bison was successfully tranquilised and brought under control by forest personnel.

“We received information from local residents about the sighting,” said DFO Chattopadhyay.

“The animal was subdued using sedatives and will be released in the Patla Khabha forest after necessary procedures.”

He also confirmed that only one bison was involved and it had likely wandered into the area from the nearby river region.

The swift action by the forest department has been appreciated by the local community, which had been gripped by fear since the animal’s appearance. Authorities have urged residents to stay alert and report any future wildlife sightings immediately.