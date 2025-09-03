Wife of migrant worker ‘raped by husband’s friend’

Raiganj: A 21-year-old woman from Karandighi village in North Dinajpur district was allegedly raped by her husband’s friend, identified as Samir Ali, on Sunday night. According to the victim, her husband has been working as a mason in Kerala for the past few months and would regularly send her money through Ali’s PhonePe account. She would collect the cash from him. On Sunday evening, Ali reportedly asked her to meet him at a hotel in Karandighi to collect money sent by her husband.

The victim woman said: “When I reached the hotel, Samir forced me into a room and raped me multiple times. He also threatened me not to disclose the incident to anyone.

After the incident, I had fallen sick and presently am undergoing treatment in Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital.”

Following the incident, she lodged a complaint at Karandighi Police Station seeking immediate arrest of Samir Ali. Police sources confirmed that the accused is absconding and a search is underway. The Inspector in-charge of Karandighi Police Station, Sanjay Ghosh, was unavailable for comment, but a senior officer stated that an investigation has been initiated.