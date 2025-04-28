Wife of detained BSF jawan to visit Punjab to seek details of his return

Kolkata: The wife of BSF jawan Purnam Sahu — detained by Pakistan Rangers after inadvertently crossing the international border — on Sunday said she would visit Ferozepur in Punjab to gather information from senior officials of the force about efforts to bring back her husband.

The pregnant woman, her son and three other relatives would take a flight to Chandigarh on Monday and thereafter to Ferozepur, a town on the India-Pakistan border.

Sahu hails from Hooghly district. According to BSF officials, the incident occurred when Sahu, escorting a group of farmers near the border, stepped away to rest under a tree, unknowingly slipping into Pakistani territory. He was posted with the 182nd battalion of the BSF at the Ferozepur border.

The Indian and Pakistani border forces held a flag meeting to negotiate Sahu’s release, the officials said on Thursday night, but the family has received no further updates.

“I have been under severe stress since hearing the news. Today is the fifth day and there is no update on his return,” Sahu’s wife Rajani told a news agency.

“I have got tomorrow’s flight ticket for Chandigarh. From there I will go to Ferozepur. My son and three other relatives will accompany me,” she said.

Rajani had initially planned to board the Amritsar Mail on Sunday evening, which travels to Ferozepur from Howrah via Pathankot, but could not get a confirmed ticket. Rajani said if her queries are unanswered, she would travel to Delhi from Ferozepur to talk to government officials.

The parents of Sahu, who hails from Harisabha area of Rishra in Hooghly, said they would appeal to the Central government to do all the needful to ensure their son’s return.

“I cannot tell you how tense I am. I plead with BSF officials to bring back my son,” Sahu’s mother said.