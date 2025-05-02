Wife assured of BSF constable’s ‘safe return’ from Pakistan

Kolkata: Rajani Shaw, wife of BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw, returned to her residence in Hooghly from Pathankot, following assurance from the Border Security Force (BSF) top brass that they would do all for the safe return of her husband.

Purnam was held captive by Pakistan Rangers on April 23 while on duty at Ferozepur border. He mistakenly crossed over into the Punjab province of Pakistan and was caught while resting under a tree.

Rajani, after returning to her residence at Rishra, Hooghly, said: “We have been assured of the safe return of Purnam. They have asked us to be patient. But we have not been informed about the timing of his return. We are praying to God for his safe return.”

Purnam’s father, Bholanath Shaw, however, said it is the responsibility of the central government to ensure his safe return. “We are extremely anxious and worried about his safety,” he added.

Rajani was told that what happened to her husband is nothing uncommon. However, the delay is being caused in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Rajani had first reached Pathankot and then went to Ferozepur where she was told that her husband has not been tortured and is safe. Flag meetings are being held on the matter. “I have been told that if he does not return in a week, I will be taken to Delhi to speak with the IG of BSF there,” she said.