Wife arrested after husband found dead following marital dispute

Siliguri: A domestic dispute turned fatal in Bidhannagar number II Gram Panchayat (GP) area, leaving the local community in shock. Vishnu Bakla, a resident of a village in the area, was found dead on Monday morning under suspicious circumstances following a heated altercation with his wife, Amrita Bakla. The police have arrested Amrita in connection with the incident.

According to sources, the incident took place in the wee hours of Monday. Vishnu was allegedly found in a drunken state with his lover, who was also married, in one of the rooms of their home.

His wife, also reportedly inebriated and sleeping in a separate room on the same premises, woke up and caught the two red-handed.

Enraged by the betrayal, Amrita is said to have beaten up Vishnu with a stick, prompting the other woman to flee the scene. Later that night, in a fit of anger, Amrita allegedly forced her husband to stand outside in the yard during heavy rains, locking him out of the house. Vishnu reportedly remained outside all night in the rain.

On Monday morning, family members found Vishnu lying unconscious in the yard.

He was rushed to Bidhannagar Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police from Phansidewa and the Bidhannagar Investigation Centre arrived at the scene shortly after being informed.

Vishnu’s family subsequently filed a complaint with the police, leading to Amrita’s arrest on Monday night. The stick used in the assault was recovered as evidence. Amrita was presented before the Siliguri court on Tuesday.

The incident has sparked a major sensation in the Bidhannagar area.

Praveen Prakash, the Superintendent of Darjeeling Police, said: “A thorough investigation is going on to determine the exact cause of death.”