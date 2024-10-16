Widows & people from third gender perform ‘Sindoor Khela’

Siliguri: A unique ‘Sindoor Khela’ (anointing vermilion on each other) was held in Siliguri where several widows and people belonging to the third gender participated alongside other women.



The event, held at Winners Club in collaboration with a social organisation, aimed to spread the message of equality and inclusiveness. Sabarni Sarkar, a widow who lost her husband two years ago, expressed her gratitude: “I thank the organisers for giving me the chance to participate in such a beautiful programme. It was a blessing to be a part of Sindoor Khela again.”

Chandni, a participant from the third-gender community, also shared her joy, saying: “People are usually too shy to even speak to us. But here, other women included us in the Sindoor Khela, which makes

us very happy.” Traditionally, widows are not allowed to participate in the festivities of ‘Sindoor Khela,’ held on Vijaya Dashami during Durga Puja, due to social restrictions. Similarly, third-gender individuals often face societal exclusion in such celebrations. However, this unique initiative sought to break those barriers, ensuring that everyone had the chance to experience the joy of the festival. Sakti Paul, representing the organising team, stated: “Six people from the third gender and 15 widows participated. We were overjoyed to provide them this opportunity.”