Widow gets ‘Banglar Bari’ funds but has no land to build

Raiganj: A helpless widow beggar of Surjapur under Goalpokhar-II block in North Dinajpur district is unable to construct her house despite receiving financial assistance under the Bangla Bari scheme, as she does not own any land.



Usha Jha, who lost her husband more than five years ago, is presently living in a tin-thatched structure on a government plot along with her three minor children. With no permanent source of income, she survives by begging to support her family.

Recently, she received the first instalment of Rs 60,000 under the Bangla Bari housing scheme. However, the absence of land has made it impossible for her to start construction. After approaching local panchayat members and political leaders without success, she visited the Goalpokhar-II Block Development Office seeking help.

In a feeble voice, Usha Jha said that her family had been struggling for years after the death of her husband and that the housing grant could not be utilized without a plot of land.

Block Development Officer Sujay Dhar confirmed that the woman had met him with a request for allotment of land to build her house. He said, “ Her condition appeared distressing and we assured that the matter would be examined seriously. The block administration is also considering extending additional assistance to her from official welfare schemes”.