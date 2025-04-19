Widow duped of Rs 12K under Awas Yojana in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: Another incident of fraud under the guise of the Awas Yojana has come to light, this time in Noksa Awla village under Bhatpara Panchayat of Balurghat Block. The victim, Parbati Hansda, a widow and a beneficiary of the housing scheme, has lodged a complaint with the local Panchayat authorities.

According to Parbati, a man recently visited her home claiming to be an official from the BDO office. He allegedly came to take photographs of her partially constructed house and informed her that to receive the second installment of the scheme’s funds, she would have to pay Rs 20,000. Unable to afford that amount, Parbati negotiated and handed over Rs 12,000 instead. The man disappeared immediately after taking the money.

“I had received the first installment and used it to build the house up to the lintel level,” said Parbati. “The man came on a motorbike, asked for my details and said I would need to pay to get the next installment. I gave him Rs 12,000 and he vanished. I then realised I had been cheated and informed the Panchayat right away.”

Shibu Sarkar, BJP Upa-Panchayat Pradhan of the area, confirmed the complaint and added: “We have heard about this case. A similar incident occurred earlier where money was demanded from another beneficiary. No one has to pay for receiving benefits under the Awas Yojana. We are raising awareness in the area and searching for the accused.”

District Trinamool Congress vice-president Subhas Chaki commented: “No money is required for Awas houses. The fraudster posed as a BDO official.

The concerned Panchayat is under BJP. We suspect involvement of someone within the Panchayat and will urge the police and administration to take appropriate action.”

BDO Sambal Jha stated: “We have repeatedly informed the public that no payment is needed for Awas houses. No official from the block office visited that house. If anyone demands money, beneficiaries should immediately contact the Panchayat or block office.

The woman has been advised to file a police complaint and legal action will be taken against the fraudster.”