Widen market, popularity of products made by Krishnanagar potters: Guv

While returning from the inauguration ceremony of various projects by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Krishnanagar, Governor C V Ananda Bose visited a terracotta stall under ‘One Station One Product’ at Krishnanagar Railway Station on Saturday.

Impressed by the craftsmanship of the terracotta decorative statues, the Governor asked the shopkeeper details about the products and how they are able to sell them at such lower costs. Wishing well to the artists as well as the seller, Bose bought a few products as a token. He emphasised on widening the market and popularity of the products made by the potters there.

The Governor interacted with Terracotta artist Biplab Pal at Krishnanagar Station and purchased a terracotta of goddess Durga from the artist’s stall, Lokenath Terracotta.

There are about 204 stations under the Sealdah division. Eastern Railway has OSOP stalls at 298 stations so far, among which 100 are in Howrah Division, 143 in Sealdah Division, 27 in Asansol Division and 28 in Malda Division.

Presently OSOP stalls are operating at 135 stations in four divisions of Eastern Railway i.e. 30 in Howrah Division, 64 in Sealdah Division, 17 in Asansol Division and 24 in Malda Division.

Around 163 OSOP stalls will be made operational shortly. These stalls will promote the skill of the local people and an opportunity to showcase their product.The scheme further aims at enabling passengers to access and purchase local goods while generating income opportunities for marginalised communities.

The rent is Rs 2000 for a month and they have to pay the electricity charges. They get the stall readymade. No deposit money is required. “The reason why we are keeping it for a month is that many people in that area will get the opportunity to showcase their product. All these stations have high footfall. The passengers may or may not buy the product but it registers with them that the particular product belongs to this particular area,” Sealdah DRM Deepak Nigam said.