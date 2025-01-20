‘Why not ultimate punishment for accused’

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday that her government would move the Calcutta High Court, demanding the death penalty for the convict in the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case of a young postgraduate trainee doctor on August 9, 2024. She expressed dissatisfaction with the lower court’s verdict and stated her firm stance on seeking the harshest punishment i.e. death penalty.

Bengali actor and TMC MLA Soham Chakraborty also voiced his displeasure. “We have to accept the court’s ruling, but I am not satisfied. Like many others, I wanted the convict to face the ultimate punishment — death. That didn’t happen. While the court acted as it saw fit, I believe this verdict might send the wrong message and give such criminals a sense of leniency,” he said.

Actor and TMC MLA Kanchan Mullick mentioned that the life sentence may deter potential offenders. Actor Parambrata Chatterjee said the investigations confirmed Sanjay Roy’s guilt, and the court’s verdict should be respected.

“But the brutal killing of a trainee doctor in a government hospital raises serious concerns. It’s crucial to ensure that such incidents are never

repeated,” he said.

Dr Kinjal Nanda, an actor and a key figure in the RG Kar protests, expressed disappointment with the life sentence too. “We didn’t want life imprisonment… we demanded the severest punishment. I’m hopeful that the matter will be addressed in the High Court,” he said.