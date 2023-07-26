‘Why no fact-finding teams being sent to Manipur, non-BJP states’

Trinamool Congress on Wednesday questioned why the BJP-led Central government is not sending fact-finding teams to Manipur and is instead sending such teams to Bengal and allegedly spreading lies to divert attention from the ongoing violence in the Northeastern state.

In a video message shared by the party, TMC leader and MLA Shashi Panja said: “BJP is perturbed, rattled. Fact-finding teams of the BJP are visiting Bengal but not Manipur. Ravishankar Prasad is holding a press conference in Delhi about Bengal and Central fact-finding teams are being sent to our state.”

The BJP leader held a press conference and said democracy is absent in Bengal and the rampant violence during the recently concluded Panchayat polls is an example of it.

She added that not one of such fact-finding missions reached Manipur. “Parliament is on but a deafening silence by the Prime Minister on the Manipur issue is apparent on the floor of the House. Indians are waiting to hear what the PM has to say on Manipur.”

Panja opined that these visits by the Centre’s fact-finding teams to Bengal are clearly diversionary tactics. “BJP is sending such teams to non-BJP states. Ministers of the Union government are speaking about violence in non-BJP states but not a word on violence in Manipur. Why is it so?” she questioned.

She added: “In Bengal, they (BJP) have unleashed violence and made videos on it, blaming the TMC. Bengal knows about the fake videos and the falsity of their claims. Bengal knows about their manipulative tactics and many similar strategies. Misinformation is being spread by the saffron brigade. Stop maligning Bengal. Look at Manipur”.

On the Manipur issue, TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee recently said: “The BJP is attempting to divert attention from the Manipur issue by raking up issues in Bengal.” TMC has also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement wherein he allegedly compared the name of the opposition coalition of 26 parties (I.N.D.I.A) with that of a terrorist organisation. TMC MP Derek O’Brien said: “PM should come to Parliament and have a debate on the Manipur issue. Let’s have an open debate. You are on the back foot after the Patna and Bengaluru summit. I.N.D.I.A will win. People are with us.”

Referring to a news article, TMC tweeted: “Another distressing news has surfaced, further compounding the already tragic situation in Manipur.

In the Kakching district of Manipur, an 80-year-old woman, the wife of a martyr, was tragically burnt alive one day before Union Home minister Amit Shah’s visit.

Although an FIR was promptly filed by the victim’s grandson, it is disheartening that two months have passed without any action being taken against the alleged militants responsible for this heinous act.

“We wonder when such atrocities will cease. It is essential for PM @narendramodi to acknowledge his failures and address this pressing matter in the ‘Loktantra ka Mandir,’ which he often boasts about. The silence is deeply troubling! #INDIAwithMANIPUR”.