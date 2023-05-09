Why no action taken against BSF officials involved in cattle smuggling: TMC

Kolkata: With the Union Home minister Amit Shah visiting Bengal to attend a programme of the Border Security Force (BSF) at Petrapole, and to pay his respects to Rabindranath Tagore on the latter’s birth anniversary, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has criticised Shah for not visiting the riot-stricken Manipur instead, and also for not taking action against BSF personnel who are accused in cattle smuggling and committing atrocities against villagers in border areas.



Addressing a Press conference, TMC leaders Shashi Panja and Partha Bhowmick criticised Shah for what they said was “hypocritical behaviour”. They alleged that the Union Home minister remains nonchalant about the funds the Centre owes to Bengal but is withholding them unlawfully.

“Shah keeps coming to Bengal but continues to evade questions relating to the funds the Centre owes to the state. Although the Prime Minister and the Home Minister talk of fighting corruption, to date the BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who was named in Narada FIR, has not been arrested and instead is sharing dais with Shah. What about answering the question of how BJP leaders’ kin were recruited in AIIMS Kalyani? Panja asked.

She pointed out that Shah is now frequently visiting Bengal ahead of the Panchayat polls but what about releasing the MGNREGA funds.

Further, with Shah praising the BSF on Tuesday during a programme at Petrapole, the TMC leaders asked what action has been taken against the BSF personnel who were allegedly involved in cattle smuggling and which is now apparent from the ED chargesheet that mentioned their involvement.

“The Union Home Ministry increased the jurisdiction of BSF to 50m, allowing the forces to enter deeper into the civilian areas. Reports of atrocities against women have reached us. What action has been taken against the accused? Being the Union Home minister he must answer” demanded Panja.

Partha Bhowmick said that while Shah is seen paying respects to Tagore, Visva Bharati University continues to insult the Nobel laureate Amartya Sen. “Even the Rabindra Bhavan in Visva Bharati was shut for the visitors today. It’s a shame. The university is being used by the Centre for political purposes,” he alleged. On banning ‘The Kerala Story’ film in Bengal, Panja said that the Chief Minister has some responsibilities which include ensuring law and order.