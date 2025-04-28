Kolkata: After reports of houses linked to terrorists being destroyed in Kashmir emerged following the Pahalgam terror attack, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose criticised the Modi-led government on Monday and also raised questions on the strategy of the security agencies and why known terrorist hideouts were not neutralised earlier, referring to Supreme Court’s ruling against ‘bulldozer justice’ in Uttar Pradesh.

Ghose also warned against the use of “collateral damage” for political optics. She demanded the government focus on punishing the guilty through lawful means rather than resorting to headline management through controversial action. In a post on X, Ghose said: “After bulldozer justice in UP is ruled illegal by the Supreme Court, now ‘bomb justice’ in Kashmir. If security agencies knew where homes of terrorists are located, why did it require #PahalgamTerroristAttack for this kind of action? @narendramodi govt: less optics please, a decisive fight against terror is needed. Punish the guilty. Don’t use collateral damage in Kashmir for headline management.”

Trinamool Congress has already questioned as to why there was no preemptive measure. It also asked if intelligence networks worked at all, why the terror incident could not be checked. In a social media post, the ruling party in Bengal on Sunday stated: “The demolition of terrorists’ houses is now being paraded as a grand show of action after #PahalgamTerrorAttack.But these very houses are in Kashmir, under the control of @AmitShah’s Home Ministry. If intelligence existed, why were they allowed to thrive unchecked? Why was no preemptive action taken? This belated drama cannot mask the abject failure to prevent the attack in the first place.” Trinamool Congress had also raised questions as to why there was a massive security lapses when there was an intelligence input. Trinamool Congress attacked the Centre accusing it of deliberately leaving the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam unguarded to maintain what they call a “fake all-is-well Kashmir narrative,” following the deadly terror attack on April 22. The ruling party in Bengal also slammed the Narendra Modi led government at the Centre for misleading the Opposition parties on Pahalgam attack during the all-party meeting.

Trinamool Congress had claimed that during the all-party meeting on April 24, the Central government reportedly said local authorities did not inform security agencies before opening the Baisaran area for tourists leading to lack of security forces. However, reports emerged contradicting

those statements.