‘Why is Suvendu not being probed by Central agencies’

Kolkata: Following the arrest of state Cabinet minister Jyotipriya Mallick by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a case relating to alleged scam in ration distribution in the state, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused the BJP-led Union government of “political vendetta” ahead of Lok Sabha elections and asked why Suvendu Adhikari was not probed by Central agencies despite his alleged involvement in Narada bribery case.



After a 21-hour-long search across multiple residences, including those of the minister, his personal assistant, and his chartered accountant in Kolkata and Howrah, the ED arrested Jyotipriya in the wee hours of Friday morning.

He presently holds the portfolio of state Forest minister and was the former Food and Supplies department minister. The Central agency is investigating the links between him and a businessman Bakibur Rahman who has also been arrested in the alleged ration scam case.

The minister termed his arrest as a ploy by the BJP and their party leader Suvendu Adhikari. The arrest has apparently ruffled the feathers of TMC leaders who have accused the saffron brigade of “political vendetta”.

TMC leader Shashi Panja told the media that it is obvious that Jyotipriyo’s arrest is politically motivated since neither the ED nor the CBI are probing any BJP leaders despite allegations of corruption against them.

She opined that the Central probe agencies are being used as “political tools” by the Union government to crack down on Opposition before the Lok Sabha election.

She questioned why Suvendu Adhikari was not probed by Central agencies despite his alleged involvement in Narada bribery case, or for that matter Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is the “kingpin of ration scam” in Madhya Pradesh.

TMC wrote on X: “Another petty attempt by BJP to muzzle opposition raising pro-people issues! @DrShashiPanja has questioned why corrupt BJP leaders such as @SuvenduWB are never summoned by ED & CBI? Clearly, scared by the people’s movement undertaken by Shri @abhishekaitc demanding for Bengal’s dues, the weak & powerless BJP is witch-hunting leaders out of vendetta politics!” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh echoed the same concerns and demanded that BJP leader Suvendu be arrested.

Kunal alleged that in 2011-12, Suvendu Adhikari repeatedly blackmailed Saradha Group chairman, Sudipto Sen, and extorted large sums of money for the approval of a 22-storey building in Contai. Adhikari was also caught on camera taking bribes from Mathew Samuel during the Narada sting operation but soon joined the BJP for protection from a Central agency probe, Ghosh alleged.