Why is Amit Shah silent over 4 tragic deaths in Chopra: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday formed a 12-member delegation in connection with the tragic incident in North Dinajpur where four children were reportedly buried alive after a pile of soil caved in during excavation work for drainage purposes near the Indo-Bangladesh border in North Dinajpur.



The party on Tuesday shared that the delegation comprises MPs, senior ministers, MLAs and state leaders. The members are as follows: Chandrima Bhattacharya, Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Udayan Guha, Bratya Basu, Shashi Panja, Birbaha Hansda, Gautam Deb, Dola Sen, MP, Pratima Mondal, MP, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia and Kunal Ghosh.

TMC shared that the delegation has sought an urgent appointment from Governor C V Ananda Bose on this issue and the latter has agreed to meet on February 15. Demanding a thorough probe into the circumstances that led to the landslide where the four children got trapped leading to their death, the party staged a silent protest at BSF camp in Chopra.

Party leader Shashi Panja said: “The illegal work being done by the BSF turned out to be a death trap for these children. It was agonising to see the lifeless bodies of the children. Neither the villagers nor the local administrative officials were informed that work was going on to widen the drain.”

Bratya Basu said: “There has to be accountability for such incidents. State BJP leaders inform the Union Home minister about everything that goes on in West Bengal. More than 24 hours have passed since the innocent children of Chopra died a tragic death. We want to know why Home Minister Amit Shah hasn’t reached out to mourning families to extend his condolences over the phone and ensure action against those responsible. Has he asked a Bengal BJP delegation to visit Chopra? Why is Amit Shah silent on the matter?”

On its social media handle, the party wrote: “Our silent protest today reflects the deep pain & sorrow caused by the tragic death of 4 innocent children due to @BSF_India’s negligence in Uttar Dinajpur’s Chopra. For what crime did these innocent souls pay the ultimate price, HM @AmitShah? At the protest site, each face bears the weight of mourning, demanding accountability & justice for these precious lives lost.”