Why is Amit Shah silent over 4 tragic deaths in Chopra: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) questioned the silence of Union Home minister Amit Shah in connection with the tragic incident in North Dinajpur where four children were reportedly buried alive after a pile of soil caved in during excavation work for drainage purposes near the Indo-Bangladesh border in North Dinajpur.



TMC formed a 12-member team that would meet Governor C V Ananda Bose on this issue on February 15.

TMC leader Bratya Basu said: “There has to be accountability for such incidents. State BJP leaders inform the Union Home minister about everything that goes on in West Bengal. More than 24 hours have passed since the innocent children of Chopra died a tragic death. We want to know why Home Minister Amit Shah hasn’t reached out to mourning families to extend his condolences over the phone and ensure action against those responsible. Has he asked a Bengal BJP delegation to visit Chopra? Why is Amit Shah silent on the matter?”