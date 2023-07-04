Why Governor not touring violence-hit Manipur: TMC

Siliguri: Madan Mitra, the MLA of Kamarhati criticised Governor CV Ananda Bose by comparing him with former Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.



“The Governor is sparking unrest. He thinks he is going to roam around like former Governor Dhankhar and also become the Vice-President of India,” remarked Mitra.

Madan Mitra reached the New Jalpaiguri Railway Station by Darjeeling Mail on Tuesday morning for the Panchayat election campaign in different areas of the Jalpaiguri district.

From there he proceeded to Jalpaiguri. He is scheduled to campaign in Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On reaching New Jalpaiguri this morning, he was welcomed by the Trinamool Congress leaders. Recently Governor CV Ananda Bose visited different districts of North and South Bengal.

“The Governor is touring around so much, Manipur is next door. Why doesn’t he go there? Dead bodies are lying on the streets there. He should visit Uttar Pradesh as well, where people are dying in encounters. After the announcement of election results, we should take the Calcutta Corporation vehicle and wash the Raj Bhavan with water from River Ganga because the Governor is spreading unrest from his peace room in Raj Bhavan,” stated Mitra.

About the Central forces, he said: “The Central forces are there only until the election results are announced. We will be in power in Bengal. People will vote for us. Last time the slogan was ‘Khela Shuru’ (Beginning of the game), this time the slogan is ‘Khela Sesh’ (Game is over).”