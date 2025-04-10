‘Why go to DI office? Dialogue or disruption, not both’

Kolkata: As protests by jobless teachers intensified across Bengal on Wednesday, state Education minister Bratya Basu questioned the rationale behind the demonstrations, particularly when the same candidates are seeking support from the government.

He maintained that the state is already offering full legal and administrative aid and is committed to finding a resolution.

The unrest followed a recent Supreme Court verdict that led to the dismissal of over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff.

Protesters staged demonstrations outside the District Inspector (DI) of Schools’ offices across multiple districts, including Kolkata’s Kasba, Hooghly, Malda, Tamluk and Balurghat. Violent scenes played out as protestors broke office locks, clashed with police, and blocked key roads. In Kasba, protestors forced their way past barricades into the DI office premises. By midday, police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd, injuring several.

Responding to the developments, Basu criticised the agitators. “Why did they go to DI offices? To protest? Yes, the incident is unfortunate and condemnable. But the Chief Minister has already met their representatives. I’ve spoken to them too. We’ve assured full support to reinstate eligible, deserving teachers through legal and humane means,” he said.

Basu also announced that a meeting with teacher representatives has been scheduled this week. “They have expressed their willingness to meet us and a date has already been fixed later this week. Me, along with the WBSSC chairman, committee members and my department’s secretary will also be present to

discuss solutions and listen to their core demands.”

“They claim to seek dialogue with us, to sit across the table and engage constructively—yet simultaneously, they resort to a path of disruptive protest.

These two approaches cannot go hand in hand. Still, regardless of the form their protest takes, we are ready to meet them. Our commitment to supporting them remains unwavering,” said the minister. On salary concerns, Basu clarified: “No school has received termination letters. I have not heard of any instructions being given regarding stopping salaries.

Their fear seems based on assumptions. They must choose a clear stance. Regardless, we remain committed to supporting them legally and humanely.”

He added that the government has already sought clarification from the Supreme Court and is preparing to file a review petition. “There’s a constant cycle of virtual provocation. They need to recognise who is genuinely standing by them,” he said.