‘Why didn’t ED arrest other person in Sujoy Bhadra’s call record?’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday questioned why the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not arrested the other person who was heard talking to Sujoy Krishna Bhadra, accused in jobs scam case, in a phone call record.



It was reported that the ED had received the voice sample report of Sujoy Krishna Bhadra alias ‘Kalighat er kaku’ from Kolkata’s Central Forensic Laboratory in a closed envelope. Sources said the sample is said to have matched with Bhadra’s voice. When asked to comment on this by the media, Abhishek, who was holding an internal review meeting for the Burdwan East seat, said: “This a matter of court and the ED. I have nothing to say on this.” He, however, added: “Has the ED arrested the person whose voice was heard in the phone call record speaking to Bhadra?” When asked who could be the other person, he replied that the ED should reveal that.

The ED has not officially commented on what the voice sample report revealed. It had collected Bhadra’s voice sample after his arrest. It is understood that the report will help the central probe agency to establish that Bhadra was involved in the job scam.