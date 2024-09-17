Why delay in cancelling Sandip Ghosh’s registration: NMC asks med council

Kolkata: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has written to the West Bengal Medical Council seeking information as to why the registration of former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Dr Sandip Ghosh has not been cancelled.

According to sources, the letter was sent to the state medical council towards the end of last week. The council may send a reply letter to the

NMC on Tuesday.

A senior official of the West Bengal Medical Council said that the medical registration of a person is not cancelled till the accused is convicted.

Otherwise, the council holds a governing body meeting in case anybody is involved in unwarranted activities. The final decision to call the governing body meeting will be taken by an official of the council.

The West Bengal Medical Council recently served a show cause notice to the arrested ex-RG Kar medical college principal Sandip Ghosh over his alleged involvement in financial irregularities at the health facility, an official said.

The ‘show-cause notice’ to Ghosh is believed to be a step before the council takes any decision on cancelling his medical registration.

The allegations of financial irregularities at the hospital came to light after the body of a woman doctor was recovered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty in the health facility. The incident triggered a nationwide protest.