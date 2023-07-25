Why can’t Abhishek and Rujira travel abroad for treatment: SC asks ED

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to inform it about why the central probe agency had issued a look-out notice against Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Narula Banerjee to travel abroad for treatment.



While hearing the petition, Supreme Court Division Bench of Justice S K Kaul and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia also asked the ED to reply why the petitioners are not permitted to travel abroad.

On Monday Rujira’s lawyer Kapil Sibbal mentioned that his client was prevented from boarding a UAE-bound flight citing a look-out notice which was issued by the ED on June 5 at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata. Later she was asked to appear before the ED officials on June 8. She complied with the notice of the ED and faced questioning on June 8.

The Supreme Court on Monday mentioned that earlier Rujira went abroad with the court’s permission and had returned within the stipulated date. The court then asked ED whether a lookout notice was issued.

The court also asked the ED lawyer about the present status of the case. When the ED lawyer told the court that they are examining Abhishek and Rujira, the court reportedly mentioned that the central agency has been doing it for the past year.

However, the ED lawyer sought time for seeking instruction following which the next date of hearing of this case has been fixed on Friday when ED will have to answer the court’s question.

Meanwhile, Abhishek has sought permission from the Calcutta High Court for visiting the United States of America for eye treatment. He is scheduled to visit the US in the first week of August and plans to leave on July 26. In his affidavit to the court, he wrote that following the surgery in his left eye, last year, he was advised by the doctors to get a post-surgery medical review and treatment roadmap done.

Abhishek had also informed the ED on July 15 that he would be visiting the US for treatment. However, the ED had not sent a reply on the matter, compelling Abhishek to mention it in his affidavit, it was learnt.