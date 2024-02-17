Why BJP fact-finding teams do not visit UP & Manipur: TMC

Kolkata: With the BJP training its guns on the state administration for not allowing its fact-finding team to visit Sandeshkhali, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has hit back asking why do such fact-finding teams not visit states such as Uttar Pradesh or Manipur.



On Friday, the police did not allow the BJP team to go to Sandeshkhali, citing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC, Union minister Pratima Bhoumik said. After being stopped at Rampur village on the way to Sandeshkhali block, the delegation began a sit-in demonstration. The central team later met Governor C V Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan.

Trinamool MP Santanu Sen said that why do such delegations not visit states such as Uttar Pradesh or Manipur which witnessed crimes against women. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also sat on a dharna in the village when the police stopped him from going to Sandeshkhali.

TMC Rajya Sabha candidate Sagarika Ghosh wrote on X: “It is unfortunate & despicable that @BJP4India is targeting @AITCofficial govt in Bengal by politicising incidents at Sandeshkhali. It’s a well-orchestrated exercise before the Lok Sabha polls against the one CM who is standing up to them.@MamataOfficial has already made it clear that there will be zero tolerance for crimes against women and there will be a thorough investigation.

No party has done as much for women as TMC with welfare schemes and women’s representation. This is in stark contrast to the BJP’s silence during the women wrestlers protests and incidents of heinous assault in BJP-ruled UP.”

She highlighted: “83 lakh women have benefitted from Bengal’s Kanyashree schemes. For BJP to call for President’s Rule in Bengal clearly reveals its intent to destabilise a popular and delivery-oriented government.” Another Rajya Sabha candidate Sushmita Dev wrote on X: “Selective outrage by @BJP4India is typical. Those raving & ranting now on TV remained silent during rapes in Unnao & Hathras coz UP has a BJP govt. @MamataOfficial has unequivocally stated in the assembly yesterday that she will get to the bottom of the truth & take every action against all perpetrators.”

Meanwhile, a PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI/SIT investigation into the reports regarding sexual assault of women in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal. A PIL was also filed in Calcutta High Court seeking deployment of Central forces in Sandeshkhali.