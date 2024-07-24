Why B.Ed primary teachers forced for 2 yr D.El.Ed: HC questions state govt

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday questioned the state why primary school teachers with B.Ed qualification, who need to undergo only a six month bridge course as per a Supreme Court order, are being asked to instead undergo a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) course.

The bench of Justice Amrita Sinha was hearing a petition where the petitioners’ counsel told the court that the petitioners are primary school teachers with B.Ed qualification under District Primary School Council, Bankura. It was pointed out that according to a Supreme Court order in 2024 in Devesh Sharma & Ors vs Union of India & Ors, primary teachers with B.Ed qualification would continue in service subject to completion of ‘Bridge Course’ within one year from the date of order i.e April 7, 2025.

However, the names of the petitioners were included by the Council in a list of

teachers that need to undergo two years of D.El.Ed training. The counsel told the court that the petitioners requested the chairman of the Council to exclude their names from the list of untrained teachers required to undergo two year D.El.Ed training since they already have B.Ed training and are required to only undergo a six months bridge course as per apex court order. The Council allegedly refused to exclude their names.

Justice Sinha directed the advocate representing the Council to take instructions on the matter and submit in the court on the next date

of hearing.