Why aren’t BJP MPs & ministers visiting affected areas: Abhishek

Siliguri: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on Monday, trained his guns at BJP MPs and Union ministers for allegedly not finding the time to visit the tornado-ravaged areas in North Bengal.



On reaching Siliguri on Monday afternoon, he visited the two children injured in the storm at Maynaguri. A 14-year-old boy Rohit Roy and a two-and-a-half-year-old girl child, Pihu Roy are under treatment in a private hospital in Siliguri.

“Their treatment is on. I am sure they will recoup soon. I have spoken to the doctors. Their vitals are stable. I have met the parents also and have assured them that we are with them,” stated Banerjee.

Abhishek told the media in Siliguri that the BJP-led-Union Government’s responsibilities allegedly end with a message on social media (X).

Referring to his party (TMC), he said: “Even if you don’t vote for us, it does not matter. Whenever you are in crisis you will find Mamata Banerjee, standing beside you”. He accused BJP MPs and Union ministers, including Nisith Pramanik and John Barla, for not visiting the storm-ravaged areas, reminding them that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not waste a minute in rushing to Jalpaiguri at night to stand by the victims. “The Union Government is to be blamed. Had they given housing funds there would have been concrete houses and the magnitude of devastation would have been less,” remarked Abhishek.

“After the survey of ‘Awas Yojna plus’ in 2017-18, the Central government did not provide a single rupee for the project, whereas they were to contribute 60 per cent of the funds. If they claim that they have given the money then let them publish a white paper. If they can do this, I will resign from politics” said Banerjee.

Reacting to state BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s statement that Mamata Banerjee rushed to Jalpaiguri to indulge in vote politics, Abhishek said: “Why didn’t the Prime Minister do so? The Prime Minister can attend seminars in Bhutan but he can’t come here. He can come to Bengal for election campaigns but not when people are in crisis.” On Governor C V Ananda Bose’s “violence-ravaged state” remark in regards to the clash between state minister Udayan Guha and Union minister of State Nisith Pramanik, Banerjee stated: “If the Governor is neutral then he would see that the BJP is triggering violence in the area. BJP goons attacked minister Udayan Guha. He should pull up the BJP for this.”