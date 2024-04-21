Whoever wins, work for our area, plead cyclone-affected residents

Jalpaiguri: “I don’t know who will lose the vote or who will win. But whoever wins, they should work for our area.” After the Lok Sabha elections polling, residents of Barnish in the Dharmapur Gram Panchayat area, affected by the cyclone, made this request. They express: “Delhi is still a long way off.” Despite this, the state government has undertaken various initiatives on their behalf. Consequently, many affected residents express gratitude to the Chief Minister, pledging their support to the state government.

A significant portion of Barnish, Dharmapur and Madhabaranga-I Gram Panchayats in the Maynaguri Block suffered severe damage from the March 31 cyclone. Official estimates suggest approximately 650 families have been left completely homeless. About four villages in Barnish Gram Panchayat and three villages in Dharmapur Gram Panchayat were damaged, with two villages in Madhavdanga Gram Panchayat-I partially affected. The total number of voters in the affected area, around 650 families, amounted to about 2,500 people. Most of them cast their votes at the Barnish Kalibari booth.

Bishu Roy, a resident of Barnish Kalibari area, commented: “My family’s situation hasn’t normalised yet. Nonetheless, I voted with my mother and wife. Although the government is supporting us, my shop has been completely destroyed and I lack the capital to start a new business. Several families face similar circumstances. Therefore, I appeal to the winning candidate to stand by us.”

Furthermore, following the Chief Minister’s announcement, another installment of ₹40,000 has been disbursed to aid in house construction for the victims. Many have already received this assistance.

Alok Roy, a resident of the affected Kant Para, remarked: “The money has been credited to my account. I began to work with it. As for my vote, I’ve cast it. However, I look forward to seeing whether the winning candidate continues to support us.”

Sampa Roy from Barnish Kalibari area, injured in both legs, and her 14-year-old son, Rohit Roy, who suffered serious head injuries, faced challenges. Rohit received treatment at a private nursing home in Siliguri for an extended period. Despite their hardships, they managed to vote on polling day. Sampa emphasises the importance of the winning candidate’s commitment to their area’s welfare.