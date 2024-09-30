‘White House’ & ‘1859 Indigo rebellion’ themes to captivate pandal hoppers

Kolkata: The Mohammad Ali Park Puja committee in its 56th year of the Durga Puja celebration will replicate the White House while Dum Dum Tarun Dal will present ‘White-Indigo’ as their theme for Durga Puja which will bring alive the Indigo rebellion of 1859.

The Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park announced that their Puja theme is inspired by the White House, the iconic residence and workplace of the President of the United States.

Mohammad Ali Park is considered to be one of the oldest and most renowned venues for Durga Puja in the city.

Renowned artist Kush Bera has created this year’s Durga idol and the theme will highlight the importance of water conservation. In light of the growing water crisis in various parts of the country, the depiction of water as life emphasises the urgent need for awareness and action against water pollution and wastage.

The Puja committee is committed to making people aware of these vital issues, ensuring that the Puja celebrations carry meaningful messages for future generations.

Speaking to the media, Surendra Kr. Sharma, General Secretary of Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja said: “With the artistic vision crafted by talented artisan Goal Das from Midnapore, the mandap will showcase exquisite Bengali handicrafts, featuring intricate jute works and handmade decorations that embody the spirit of both cultures. This year’s idol will carry a powerful message focused on water conservation, highlighting the urgent need to address the growing water crisis.”

He also added: “The idol’s depiction of water as a vital life source emphasizes the critical importance of awareness and action against water pollution and wastage.”

‘White-Indigo’ is the Puja theme for Dum Dum Tarun Dal, which brings alive the Indigo rebellion of 1859. This movement was led by Indigo farmers against British rulers who forced Bengal farmers to cultivate indigo by providing loans at exorbitant interest rates, known as ‘Dadon’.

This Puja pandal will also portray ‘live’ Maslin weaving at the pandal. A senior official of the puja committee said: “We have planted a few indigo plants and hired eight people from Kalna for the ‘live’ weaving of Maslin at the Puja pandal.”