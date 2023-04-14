White car used in the murder of BJP leader Raju Jha: Police

KOLKATA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is probing the BJP leader Raju Jha murder case has come to know about a white car which was allegedly used on the day of the incident.



The cops have come to know that a white car was also used in the murder and suspect that the miscreants might had fled using that vehicle.

While tracking the CCTV footage of the toll plazas where the blue hatchback was seen, police had found the white car too. While tracking the white car, the last location of it was reportedly found in Bhagalpur of Bihar.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the SIT served a notice to Abdul Latif’s house who is also suspected to have involved in the crime. Latif was earlier summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the cattle smuggling case probe.

However, he did not appear before any of the Central agencies so far.