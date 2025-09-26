‘Where’s Sonar Bihar, UP?’: Abhishek mocks HM’s ‘Sonar Bangla’ narrative

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday mocked Union Home minister Amit Shah for his ‘Sonar Bangla’ pitch, questioning if the BJP-led Centre and its “double engine” government could turn Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat into “Sonar” (golden) states.

Incidentally, Shah was touring the city on Friday and inaugurated some of the city’s Puja pandals. Banerjee questioned Shah for not visiting the institution where the social reformer’s statue was vandalised during a BJP rally in 2019. Banerjee also slammed Shah’s and BJP’s double standard for accusing the Bengal government of not allowing Durga Puja on one hand and on the other flying down to Kolkata for inaugurating pujas. “Shah must come to the place where Vidyasagar’s statue was vandalised and seek an apology,” Banerjee further pointed out.

While inaugurating Durga Puja at Santosh Mitra Square in north Kolkata, Shah said he prayed for the emergence of a government in Bengal that could transform the state into ‘Sonar Bangla’. Countering the claim, Banerjee alleged the BJP had failed to deliver on similar promises elsewhere. “He talks about Sonar Bangla, but did they make Sonar Bihar? Or Sonar Gujarat, Maharashtra or UP? They are using our funds in these BJP-ruled states,” he said.

“First, you should ask Amit Shah—when will you release our funds worth Rs 2 lakh crore that you owe to us? If he says Trinamool Congress is lying, then ask him to choose any channel of his choice and I will come for a debate with facts and figures,” Banerjee once again threw a challenge to Shah. He was addressing the media at Vidyasagar College on the 205th birth anniversary of reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar after paying tribute to Vidyasagar. “Those who are now coming to the state to inaugurate Puja pandals, used to say five years back that the Bengal government does not allow Durga Puja. Banerjee once again accused the BJP-led Centre of withholding Rs 2 lakh crore in dues and “insulting” the state’s cultural icons,” he added. Banerjee further pointed out: “People of Bengal gave a befitting response to those who tried to impose North Indian culture here and broke Vidyasagar’s statue.” He also added that Shah’s failure to visit Vidyasagar’s house or the college despite being nearby was “deeply saddening”.

Calling the BJP “Bangla-Birodhi”, Banerjee accused its leaders of ignorance about Bengal’s heritage.

“They don’t know where Rabindranath Tagore was born. They mispronounce Panchanan Barma. They are unaware of Vidyasagar, Raja Ram Mohan Roy or Khudiram Bose. We do not need to learn about Bengal’s culture from them,” Banerjee stated. Trinamool Congress and the BJP have been locked in a war of words in the run-up to next year’s assembly polls. Shah however described Bengal’s Durga Puja festivities as a cultural treasure admired across the globe. He also paid tribute to educationist and social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on his birth anniversary.

“No one can forget what Vidyasagar ji did for education, not only in Bengal but throughout the country during the colonial era… On behalf of crores of BJP workers, I bow to the feet of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar,” Shah said.

Reacting to Shah’s visit, Trinamool Congress leader Bratya Basu said that BJP had earlier said that they would construct “Sonar” Bangla. They (BJP) will not be able form the government in 2026 also. On the issue of heavy rainfall leading to waterlogging in Kolkata, Abhishek Banerjee said the state government was doing its best in adverse conditions.

“If we get 300 mm rainfall in 4 hours, what can be done? But look at the situation now. If Kolkata is waterlogged, how is Amit Shah going from one place to another here?” Banerjee asked.