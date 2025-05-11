‘Where is my bus’ features now on Yatri Sathi App

Kolkata: Bus commuters in Kolkata can now check the real-time location of their buses with the launch of the ‘Where Is My Bus’ (WIMB) feature on the Yatri Sathi mobile App. The new service was formally inaugurated by Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty at the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) depot in Salt Lake on Saturday. The pilot roll-out currently covers 60 government-run buses operating on 16 airport-linked routes. Powered by GPS and 4G technology, the WIMB feature allows commuters to track buses in real time, view estimated arrival times, route maps and fare charts. Users can also book tickets for government buses and generate QR-code passes through the app, which will be validated during the ride by conductors. “This is part of our broader goal to provide the people of Bengal with a smarter and more efficient transport system,” said Chakraborty. Launched in October 2023 by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Yatri Sathi is India’s first zero-commission, government-run mobility platform. Transport and police control rooms will now receive real-time fleet data to detect over-speeding, route deviations, or unauthorised halts. Alerts will trigger immediate follow-up with bus staff. “If buses deviate from routes or exceed speed limits, alerts will reach the Control Room. Staff will then contact bus personnel to resolve the issue or take corrective action,” said West Bengal’s Inspector General of Police (Traffic), Sukesh Kumar Jain.

The minister added that drivers who repeatedly violate norms may face licence suspension. Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan said: “After several rounds of planning and overcoming logistical hurdles, the pilot phase is finally a reality,” he said. “We will now begin the process of expanding it gradually.” In the next 4–6 weeks, all AC government buses in Kolkata will be brought under the tracking system. This will be followed by the integration of private buses, starting with routes 223 and 45 in the coming week. Plans are also in motion to install digital display boards at major bus stops for live bus arrival information. The government also intends to integrate ferries and other transport services into the Yatri Sathi App. Senior officials, including WBTC Managing Director Shiraz Daneshyar and Bidhannagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Nima Norbu Bhutia, attended the launch.