‘Where are the 4 terrorists; 33 countries toured, how many backed India’

Kolkata: Accusing the Centre of lacking accountability and clarity over the Pahalgam terror attack, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday questioned the effectiveness of the government-led diplomatic outreach across the globe aimed at conveying India’s stance on terrorism.

Banerjee, who was part of the all-party delegations that toured multiple countries to present India’s stance on terrorism, raised pointed queries about the tangible outcomes of these visits.

“After reaching out to 33 countries in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, how many have explicitly extended their support to India?” he asked, just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the returning delegations. Citing responses from civil society across the five Asian countries his team visited, Banerjee reiterated concerns about the Centre’s lack of transparency in addressing the attack that left 26 people dead.

Calling the incident a “massive breach in national security,” Banerjee posed five pointed questions to the Narendra Modi government, demanding answers on issues ranging from border security and foreign policy to an alleged intelligence failure.

He also questioned the rationale behind granting a one-year extension to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief just a month after the attack, suggesting it raised serious concerns about the government’s response to the tragedy.

In an elaborate post on X, Banerjee stated: “It has been over 55 DAYS since the PAHALGAM terror attack. It is deeply concerning that in a democracy neither the mainstream media, members of the opposition, nor the judiciary has stepped forward to raise these five critical questions before the Government of India. However, as a citizen committed to the nation’s well-being and as a public representative entrusted with accountability, I raise these five questions before the Government of India.”

Pointing to the security lapse in Pahalgam, Banerjee questioned: “How did four terrorists manage to infiltrate the border and launch an attack that killed 26 innocent civilians? Where is the accountability for this massive breach in national security?”

Talking about the “intelligence failure” behind the attack, questioning the one-year extension granted to Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Tapan Kumar Deka, Banerjee remarked: “If this was an intelligence failure, why was the Intelligence Bureau Chief granted a ONE YEAR EXTENSION, that too barely a month after the attack? Why was he REWARDED RATHER THAN HELD ACCOUNTABLE ? WHAT IS THE COMPULSION ?”

Questioning the government’s “selective” use of surveillance technology, Banerjee asked: “If the GoI can conveniently use Pegasus spyware against opposition leaders (including me), journalists and even judges, what stops it from using the same tools against terrorist networks and suspects?”

Demanding clarity on the status of Pahalgam terrorists, Banerjee slammed the Centre for its failure to make any statement on the issues and asked: “Where are the FOUR TERRORISTS responsible for this brutal, religion-based massacre? ARE THEY DEAD OR ALIVE ? If they have been neutralized, why has the government failed to make a clear statement? And if they haven’t, WHY IS THE SILENCE ?”

Banerjee’s questions also include when India would reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

He also asked why the Centre did not respond to the US President’s claim that he persuaded India into a ceasefire.

“Why hasn’t the government officially responded to the U.S. President’s claim that he persuaded India into a ceasefire with promises of trade - Just as the nation stood together irrespective of their caste, creed, religion and political affinity, celebrating the triumph of righteousness and saluting the valour and sacrifice of our armed forces? WHY WERE THE EMOTIONS OF 140 CRORE INDIANS DISREGARDED? What led to such a compromise?” asked Banerjee.

In the fifth question, he asked how many countries extended explicit support to India after India reached out to 33 countries through its delegations post the Pahalgam incident.

“If we are truly a VISHWAGURU and the world’s fourth-largest economy, why did the IMF and World Bank approve $1 BILLION and $40 BILLION in financial assistance and long-term investments to PAKISTAN IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE PAHALGAM ATTACK ? How did a nation repeatedly involved in cross-border terrorism not only escape global scrutiny but get rewarded ?” Banerjee said.

“And more shockingly: Why was Pakistan appointed Vice-Chair of the UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee barely a month later?” People of India deserve transparency especially after over Rs 2 lakh crore was spent on external affairs over the past 10 years,” he said.

Following Abhishek’s post on X, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien released a video supporting him.

“Someone needed to call this government out. Someone needed to hold this government accountable. Someone needed to ask five direct questions,” he said

He added that the government’s silence on these critical issues was unacceptable.