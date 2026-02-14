When love logs in, retail rings louder across markets

Kolkata: The city is awash in red and pink as Valentine’s Week gathers momentum — from bustling neighbourhood flower markets to buzzing mobile screens. Local bazaars are stacked high with roses, heart-shaped balloons, and plush teddies, while confectionery shops report brisk sales of themed chocolates and cakes. The celebration has once again turned into a significant commercial window, blending old-world charm with digital convenience.



Online platforms are witnessing a parallel surge, with customised hampers, premium flower boxes, and curated keepsakes dominating shopping carts. Quick-commerce players such as BigBasket and Blinkit, known for rapid deliveries, have rolled out dedicated Valentine’s Day sections featuring roses, soft toys, and gift combos. The themed days leading up to February 14 — including Chocolate Day and Teddy Day — recorded a noticeable spike in sales of these specific items, indicating sustained consumer enthusiasm throughout the week. Small businesses are sharing in the upswing. “Valentine’s Day is no longer a last-minute celebration. Today, people plan weeks in advance, carefully selecting gifts and personalising every detail,” said Shristi Sharma of Pyrossence Scented Candles, pointing to rising demand for thoughtful, lasting keepsakes.

Malls, too, have transformed into experiential hubs. South City Mall is hosting its “Love Without Labels” campaign with immersive installations and curated retail offers, while Acropolis Mall is drawing visitors with romantic decor, live music, and interactive activities.

From street-side stalls to same-hour deliveries, Valentine’s Day this year reflects a seamless union of sentiment and sales.