When horrors unfold in their backyard, silence prevails: TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday criticised the ‘double engine’ government in Maharashtra after reports emerged that a woman doctor from a state-run hospital had allegedly been raped repeatedly for five months by a police officer before she took her own life.

“The victim committed suicide within the hospital premises. It was learnt that she mentioned the causes of committing suicide on her palm. One police officer repeatedly raped her for five months, while another police officer mentally tortured her. The victim at the end committed suicide. A thorough probe has to be carried out to see if she committed suicide or if there has been any foul play,” said Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh. “Every time an unfortunate incident occurs in Bengal, @BJP4India unleashes its entire machinery to transform it into a grotesque spectacle of political mudslinging. But when horrors unfold in their own backyard, a deafening silence prevails,” Trinamool Congress also stated on social media.

In a post on X, it stated: “In “Double Engine” Maharashtra, a female doctor at a government-run hospital in Satara endured repeated rape and sexual assault over five agonizing months. Despairing of any justice, she was driven to end her own life, scrawling a suicide note on her hand as her final cry for help.”