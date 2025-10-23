Wheelchair-bound woman travels about 62 km to bless her brothers

BALURGHAT: Bhai Phonta—a festival that celebrates the sacred bond between brothers and sisters—became a tale of courage, love and indomitable spirit this year, thanks to 40-year-old homemaker Rama Bhowmik Chatterjee of Balurghat. Despite being paralysed from the waist down since 2016, Rama refused to let her physical limitations come in the way of tradition.

On Thursday morning, accompanied by her husband Shiv Shankar Chatterjee and daughter Rupama, Rama travelled nearly 62 kilometre by auto-rickshaw from her in-laws’ home in Balurghat to her parental home at Thyangapara in Gangarampur subdivision, to bless her five brothers on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Phonta.

As she performed the ritual seated on her wheelchair, emotions filled the air. Tears welled up in Rama’s eyes as she said: “This day is very special to me. Every year, I visit my brothers and give them Phonta. My physical condition couldn’t stop me this year either. Being with my family gives me strength.”

Rama’s life took a tragic turn on February 5, 2016, when she slipped from the terrace while preparing for a household puja. The fall left her spinal cord severely damaged and her lower body permanently paralysed. Treatment in Balurghat, Malda, Kolkata and even Bengaluru couldn’t reverse the damage. After months of therapy, she regained the ability to sit upright but has remained wheelchair-bound ever since.

Her husband, Shiv Shankar has been her constant support. “Every Bhai Phonta, I make sure she reaches her brothers. Watching her smile makes all the struggle worth it,” he said, holding back tears.

Rama now contributes to the household by sewing clothes and doing light cooking. She also receives a Rs 1,000 disability pension and another Rs 1,000 under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, which helps cover her medical expenses and occasional physiotherapy sessions. Her brother Samiran Bhowmik couldn’t contain his emotions upon seeing her arrive. “My sister is an inspiration to all. She has shown that willpower can conquer any disability,” he said after performing the rituals with shankha, uludhwani and laughter echoing through the house. As dusk settled, Rama and her family headed back to Balurghat, her eyes moist but heart full. For her, Bhai Phonta wasn’t just a festival — it was a reaffirmation of life, love and resilience.