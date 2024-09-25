What’s the point of DVC office here, if people’s well-being isn’t considered: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday reinforced her attack at the Centre and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) saying that DVC has no other work except releasing water from its dams and thereby killing people in Bengal. During her administrative meeting at Birbhum, Banerjee continued her attack saying: “DVC has no other work, they only release water… and kill human beings. West Bengal is not flooded because of heavy rain.”



On a question posed by the media if the DVC will transfer its headquarters from Kolkata, Banerjee said that what’s the point in keeping an office in Kolkata if they don’t think about the people of Bengal.

“If they do not think about the well-being of the people here, what is the point in keeping an office. They release water and people are killed. DVC is at the hands of the Centre. No dredging was carried out in the past 20 years,” Banerjee said.

“Let them (Centre) take it (DVC) away. I do not care. They have removed everything from Kolkata and there is nothing left,” she added.

The Chief Minister announced Rs 2 lakh as compensation for the 28 people who died in the floods in south Bengal. She ordered officials to repair roads and reassured local people that she would “rebuild damaged houses” and compensate farmers who lost their crops.She also attacked the DVC saying: “The DVC has become a corporate office and they only sell electricity. A plant of ECL in Raghunathpur is being sold to a private player and there has been opposition from the local people. Railways are in shambles and accidents have become a regular phenomenon. People now are scared to board a train.”

“Our secretary (Power Secretary Santanu Basu) has already resigned from (the DVC),” she said. Basu had resigned on Saturday, along with Uttam Roy, who is Chief Engineer, Irrigation

and Waterways.

“Northern West Bengal only gets flooded because Nepal and Bhutan release water,” Banerjee added.