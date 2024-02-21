What gives you the right to call someone Khalistani just because of his turban: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at Suvendu Adhikari (without taking his name) for the ‘Khalistani’ jibe at a Sikh IPS officer in Bengal.



“What gives you the right to call someone a Khalistani just because he was wearing a turban. These people are a disgrace to Bengal. They’re maligning Bengal’s reputation, Banerjee said.

“There was a Punjabi officer on duty. What was his fault? Is there no Punjabi officer in the Indian Army or in the Gorkha Regiment? The Bengalees had one of the greatest contributions in the freedom struggle but there is no Bengalee regiment. However, we respect all religions. A police officer is wearing a turban and you are branding him as Khalisthani. There are so many Muslim officers acting as IAS or IPS, would you call them Pakistani? This cannot go on. Leaders like you are a blemish for Bengal,” Banerjee said in a scathing attack on Adhikari without taking his name from the state programme to celebrate International Mother Language Day at Deshapriya Park.

A BJP delegation led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari visited Sandeshkhali on Tuesday when the Khalistani slur was made.

The Chief Minister reiterated that Bengal respects all languages and culture. “Today, on the occasion of International Mother Language Day, you should take an oath to be united and thwart any conspiracy of destroying your culture and heritage. Namasudra all have their own language and each of them has their own sweetness. I will appeal to the young generation to be proud of your own language and culture,” she added.

Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking reasons behind the deactivation of Aadhaar cards taken without the state government’s knowledge.

Banerjee urged all to respect all languages spoken across the world and asserted that Bengal would show the way to the country.

“Bengal knows how to live with its head held high and not to bow down or buckle under any pressure. Bengal stands for hope and upholds its culture at any cost. You should be proud to be born in Bengal,” Banerjee said.