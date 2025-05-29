What action taken against Pahalgam attackers, Trinamool asks Centre

Kolkata: A day after writing to PM Modi requesting to convene a special session at Parliament over Pahalgam attacks and Operation Sindoor, Trinamool Congress’ Parliamentary party MPs on Wednesday said citizens have the right to know what action was taken against the terrorists who killed people in Kashmir.

Addressing the media, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said that even after the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, the then Prime Minister (Indira Gandhi) had convened a special session at the Parliament with all party MPs. After the 2001 Parliament attack, the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had called for a similar session to take everyone’s opinions on the matter.

She said: “We have heard how our soldiers hit back against terrorism through Operation Sindoor and were told that 100 terrorists were killed in Pakistan. Citizens also have the right to know what action was taken against the ones who perpetrated the Pahalgam attack.

None of them have been arrested yet.” She added: “For the last three years the monsoon session of the Parliament has been held in July. Hence, we are requesting the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) to call for the special session next month instead of waiting till July.”