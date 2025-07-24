Wet spell: Cyclonic system to trigger heavy rain across South Bengal

Kolkata: Several south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, are expected to receive heavy rainfall from Thursday till Saturday due to the impact of a cyclonic circulation over the north Bay of Bengal.

The weather system has been influenced by the remnants of powerful tropical Storm Wipha, which made landfall in northern Vietnam on Tuesday.

Under its influence, South Bengal is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain between July 24 and 28. Districts such as South 24-Parganas, Jhargram, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Howrah and Hooghly are expected to experience heavy rainfall

in this period.

Kolkata is most likely to get heavy rain in the next three days, the MeT office said. Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region in the subsequent 24 hours.

“Due to anticipated low-pressure area over North Bay of Bengal and strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal, rainfall activity likely to increase with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over districts of south Bengal during July 24-28,” a weather official said.

Tropical Storm Wipha brought strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the North and central regions of China. Southern parts of the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong were also battered by rain under the influence of the storm.

Kolkata on Wednesday registered the lowest temperature of the day at 28.3 degree Celsius while the highest temperature touched 35.5

degree Celsius.

Thursday, July 25, is predicted to bring heavy rainfall. The temperature will decrease slightly, while Friday’s forecast indicates continued moderate rain with temperatures

dropping further to 32.2 degrees in the city.