‘Western parts to see highest temp at 44 0C in next 3 days’

kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the heatwave conditions will continue to bother people in various South Bengal districts till April 20, especially in the western parts of the state where the mercury has already crossed 40 degree Celsius.



The MeT office warned that many of the districts in the western parts of Bengal will witness the highest temperature at 44 degree Celsius in the next three days. Bankura on Thursday registered its highest temperature at 41 degree Celsius. There is no prediction of rainfall in south Bengal in the next 7 days. The MeT office already alerted the heat wave and loo situation in various south Bengal districts in the next couple of days due to the impact of hot western air that is entering Bengal.

“Heat wave conditions will prevail over Gangetic Bengal from Wednesday. There will be a gradual rise in the temperature by 2-4 degrees in many parts of Bengal as well as in the country in the next 5 days,” a weather official said.

The weather office has urged people not to step out in the sun between 11 am and 4 pm in all the western districts where the mercury has already touched 40 degree Celsius. The MeT office also urged the people to have sufficient drinking water even if not thirsty to avoid dehydration.

Many of those who come out on roads in the scorching summer heat should wrap their faces with handkerchiefs. The doctors have suggested that people, particularly those that are going out, must drink adequate amounts of water and liquid substances.