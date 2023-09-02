Western flank of EM Bypass to remain shut for about 2 months

Kolkata: The Traffic department on Saturday permitted a full road blockade of the western flank of EM Bypass for 60 days to facilitate erecting a 76-metre long steel girder between Pier number 166 and 167 of Kavi Subhash to Bimanbandar via Rajarhat Metro corridor near Calcutta International School.



The date from when the flank would be shut was, however, not announced.

The permission letter signed by the Deputy Commission of Police reached Rail Vikas Nigam Limited office on Saturday.

During this blockade, the north-bound traffic will be diverted through the existing south-bound stretch of EM Bypass up to Pier number 168 and then to the normal way along the north-bound stretch of EM Bypass.

Similarly, the south-bound traffic will be diverted through the newly constructed road up to Calcutta International School.

During this road blockade, RVNL is going to enhance lighting along the road from Ruby Crossing to the VIP Bazar area. Guardrails will also be provided and Traffic marshals will be posted to facilitate traffic movement along this stretch.