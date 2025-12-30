West Port area: Man found dead in drain

Kolkata: A man was found dead in a drain in West Port area on Paharpur Road late on Sunday night.

The deceased, identified as Ramapada Purkait (43) of Khurigachi in Sonarpur of South 24-Parganas, is suspected to have met with an accident as his motorcycle was found lying near the drain.

According to sources, around 12:45 am on Sunday night, some local people spotted Purkait lying motionless in a drain on Paharpur Road near Nepali Bustee. Immediately police were informed.

After a while, cops from the West Port police station reached the spot and rushed Purkait to SSKM Hospital with multiple injuries, where he was declared brought dead.

During an inquiry police came to know that Purkait worked in an office near Park Street.

On Sunday, around 9 pm, he left home to join the office for night duty.

Cops have come to know that Purkait was addicted to liquor.

It is suspected that he was riding the motorcycle in an intoxicated condition.

As a consequence, Purkait somehow lost control and fell into the drain.

Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.

No foul play is suspected.