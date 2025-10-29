West Midnapore: JU student found dead after fall from train

Kolkata: A third-year Jadavpur University student, identified as Soham Patra from Bankura, was found dead after reportedly jumping into the Kansabati River from a running train in West Midnapore on Tuesday night. Police suspect suicide, though the cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Soham, a Print Engineering student residing in a JU hostel, was returning home with his mother, Mallika Patra. The two had boarded the Howrah–Adra Junction Rani Shiromoni Express, scheduled to reach Adra at 11:40 p.m. After the train crossed Kharagpur Junction, Mallika went to the bathroom and returned to find her son missing.

Other passengers said Soham had gone near the compartment door shortly before. Despite searching the entire coach, Mallika could not locate him, and calls to his phone went unanswered. She got off at Midnapore station and lodged a missing complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Early Wednesday, police were alerted to a body floating in the Kansabati River near the tracks. The Kharagpur GRP recovered the body.